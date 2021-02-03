Vinny Arora Dhoopar Is In 'no Mood To Be Back From Ocean', Shares Pic From Maldives Album

Vinny Arora Dhoopar recently took to Instagram to post a picture from her trip to the Maldives last year. She is bringing back the pictures that had created quite a buzz among netizens. In the picture posted yesterday, February 2, 2021, Vinny is seen submerged in the water wearing a leopard print swimsuit. Her eyes are shut, and she looks like she has been clicked mid-action.

The quality of the picture looks almost professionally clicked with each droplet of water surrounding the actor being visible. The colour of the water is popping. She captioned the picture saying that she was in no mood to be back from the ocean and that is why she was posting a throwback picture of her trip. The comments seen on the picture are mostly her fans expressing their appreciation for the actor.

Vinny Arora Dhoopar is not mentally back from the Maldives

In yet another post on Vinny Arora Dhoopar’s Instagram, the actor added a different throwback picture from the same trip.In this particular picture, the actor is seated in an elevated position against the backdrop of the blue ocean.

Vinny Arora Dhoopar is seen wearing what looks like an unbuttoned shirt with matching shorts. She is wearing white sunglasses with blue lenses. Her wavy sun-dried hair adds to the overall aesthetic of the picture. The actor has received compliments on her looks and the location of her holiday.

On a general note, the profile showcases Vinny Arora Dhoopar’s pictures of her everyday life. This is an amalgamation of her personal as well as professional life. She often posts pictures from life on set and on the other hand she also posts pictures with her husband Dheeraj Dhoopar as well as other family members. The actor has a total of 574k followers on Instagram.

