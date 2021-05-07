Viraf Patel And Saloni Khanna Tie The Knot, Latter Calls It 'the Perfect Wedding'

Viraf Patel and his partner Saloni Khanna tied the knot on May 6, 2021. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the couple opted for a court marriage and not the traditional wedding. Viraf Patel's close friend Saket Sethi took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures from the ceremony. He also blessed the couple with 'infinite happiness'.

Saloni Khanna and Viraf Patel's wedding pictures

In the first picture, Viraf is lovingly looking at his bride Saloni. One of the pictures also saw how Viraf and Saloni had lifted Saket up. The newlywed is wearing a matching wedding ensemble. Viraf is donning an off-white suit whereas Saloni is wearing a gorgeous saree and a pair of heavy earrings. Her lips are highlighted in the bright shade of red. Sharing the pictures, Saket wrote in the caption, "I don’t know when we became friends. We just did. I do not know when it happened that I could not distinguish your happiness from my happiness. But I do know that by the powers vested in me by me for you - I wish you an infinite happiness as Man & Wife for Evermore."

As soon as the pictures were shared, netizens rushed in to congratulate the couple. One of them also deemed them as a 'cute couple'. Karan Tacker jokingly commented that he can only spot Saket's hair in the pictures. See their reactions below.

Image- @saketsethi Instagram

Saloni also took to her Instagram to share pictures from the simple wedding ceremony. She also shared a fun video of them. The video starts with the caption 'what happens when a Parsi boy meets a Punjabi girl? Nothing, they get married.' Funny cartoon caricatures of the two get married in the background. Further ahead in the video, it was written that they are planning to carry the celebrations when it gets safe. The video also said, "Till then, send us your love, blessings and extra shots of vaccine". Sharing the video, Salonei wrote in the caption, "The perfect wedding! Rubber band ring, borrowed saree, witnesses with antibodies, hair and makeup by friends on last minute notice, family and friends on zoom.. in and out in 1 hour in 150 rs!". Congratulations poured in from netizens as soon as the post was shared. Bollywood newbie Ehan Bhatt also congratulated them.

Image- @salk.04 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.