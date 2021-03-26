Viraf Patell, Fiancee Saloni Khanna Test COVID-19 Positive; Fans Wish Speedy Recovery

Viraf Patel and Saloni Sharma, two of the popular artists from the entertainment industry, recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actors informed their fans about their COVID-19 positive reports through social media and received numerous wishes from them. Many of their celebrity peers also wished them good health and happiness through social media.

Viraf Patell tests COVID-19 positive

Actor Viraf Patell recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of three posts through which he informed all his fans that he had been tested positive for COVID-19.

He first dropped in a post stating “So in other news” and then added another post stating how he had been tested positive and was quarantined at home. He then urged all his fans to stay safe and wear a mask.

In the end, he dropped in another post mentioning how he will catch up with his fans on the other side of this.

In the caption, he asked all his fans to stay safe and strong together. Many of the fans took to Viraf Patell’s Instagram and mentioned they were praying for his speedy recovery. Many of them wished him to get well soon and prayed for him to “bounce back soon”. Some of his fans also asked him to stay positive during such circumstances and asked him to take care of himself. Some of the celebrities also took to his post and asked him to stay safe and calm and eat lots of healthy food and take a rest. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions when they came to know that Viraf Patell was tested positive for COVID-19.



Saloni Khanna tests COVID-19 positive

Actor Saloni Khanna, who is also Viraf Patell’s fiancee, tested positive for COVID-19 along with him. She shared Viraf’s post in her Instagram stories to inform they both had been tested positive and that her jokes were still better than his.

She also stated how they were in quarantine and chilling together. She then added a glimpse of her quarantine with fiance Viraf Patell in which they can be seen enjoying Netflix together with a bowl of food.

Image Source- Viraf Patell's Instagram, Saloni Khanna's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.