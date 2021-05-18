Vishal Aditya Singh Becomes 1st Contestant To Be Eliminated From 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'?

One of the much-awaited reality TV shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to air on Colors TV in late June or early July this year. Ahead of its premiere, all the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants jetted off to Cape Town, South Africa on May 6, 2021, to commence the shoot of the stunt-based series. While the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has just begun in the capital city of South Africa a couple of days ago, it has been reported that Vishal Aditya Singh is the first celebrity contestant to bid adieu to the reality show.

Vishal Aditya Singh eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11?

On May 18, The Khabri took to their official Twitter handle to break the news about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's first elimination. According to their tweet, the Sasural Simar Ka actor Vishal Aditya Singh is the first contestant to have been eliminated from the show. Take a look at the tweet below.

Furthermore, according to the latest report by SpotboyE, Vishal ended up in the bottom three along with co-stars Nikki Tamboli and Anushka Sen after the first stunt-based task for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He reportedly lost the elimination task to Nikki and Anushka and was ousted from the show. However, it hasn't been officially announced by either Vishal or any of the cast and crew members of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 yet.

Earlier, the 33-year-old shared a BTS glimpse from KKK11 with co-contestants Varun Sood and Sana Makbul. In the photograph shared by him, the trio posed for the camera by the beach in swimwear. Posting the photograph on his Instagram handle, Vishal wrote in the caption, "Sunny side up #Kkk11".

Here's a list of all the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11:

Rahul Vaidya Divyanka Tripathi Shweta Tiwari Varun Sood Nikki Tamboli Abhinav Shukla Vishal Aditya Singh Sourabh Raaj Jain Aastha Gill Anushka Sen Sana Makbul Mahekk Chahal

