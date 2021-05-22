Vishal Aditya Singh Calls Fellow 'KKK' Contestant Divyanka Tripathi His 'constant Support'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shooting has already begun in Cape Town in full swing. The contestants of the show are leaving no stone unturned to promote the stunt reality show online by sharing stunning behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Amidst this, actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has found a great friend in fellow contestant Vishal Aditya Singh.

Divyanka Tripathi with dost Vishal Aditya Singh

Recently, actor Divyanki Tripathi, took to her Instagram profile to share a stunning photograph alongside Vishal Aditya Singh. In the photo, Divyanka can be seen donning an Orange top which is topped with a black jacket. On the other hand, Vishal looks dapper in an Olive green jacket-cum-shirt. While sharing the photo, Divyanka enunciated that initially, she thought, she would only go to work and come back home after a tiring day. However, never did she think that this journey will also lead her to make new friends. Take a look at the photo shared by her below:

Socha tha kaam karenge,

ghar ko chalenge.

Par is raah mein dost banenge,

yeh socha na tha.

Vishal Aditya Singh’s ‘constant support’

Even actor Vishal took to the photo-sharing application to share a similar photo on his social media feed. Calling Divyanka his ‘constant support’, Vishal said that he met her a long time ago. But he never got an opportunity to know her in person. He said, “Inse mulaqat barso pehale ki hai, Lekin pehachan abhi hui hai”. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi often shares photographs with her fellow Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. Recently, she shared a group picture and wrote, “Arey yaaron dosti...badi hi haseen hai [Reposting this jinxed post that I deleted twice for different reasons. I hope it sticks around this time!]”. Here’s taking a quick look at the group photograph shared by the actor:

In another photo, the actor informed her fans that they are following all precautionary measures. “#TouristyWhileShooting (PS: Removed masks only for pics and shoot. We are in a Bio-bubble...staying as safe as possible)”, said she. Take a look at the post here.

(Image: Vishal Aditya Singh's Instagram)

