Vishal Aditya Singh Shares A Picture With Arjun Bijlani; Says 'Bhai Mera Sab Sambhal Lega'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently getting shot in Cape town along with several television celebrities. Actor Arjun Bijlani is often seen spending time with the contestants on the show. His co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh recently shared a picture of the two bromancing. Take a look at what Vishal had to say about Arjun Bijlani while they were on the sets of KKK 11.

Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh's bromance

In the picture shared by Vishal Aditya Singh, the two were seen posing on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. Arjun wore a maroon jumper suit while Vishal wore a black dry-fit t-shirt, camouflage shorts and black inners to protect him from tan. Vishal mentioned that Arjun is cute and the naughtiest person on the set. He added, "Bhai mera sab sambhal lega" which means that Arjun would take care of everything and protect Vishal.

Reactions to Vishal and Arjun's photo from the KKK 11 sets

Fans wrote that the duo looked extremely stylish in the photo. A fan asked Vishal to win the show and return to Indian soon. Arjun wrote that he has managed to take care of everything. A fan wrote that he is glad that all the contestants are getting along with each other. Another fan said that Vishal looked handsome in the photo. Fans flooded Vishal's comments section with loads of heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on their picture.

A sneak peek into Vishal Aditya Singh's Instagram

Earlier, Vishal shared a picture of himself posing with Varun Sood and Aastha Gill. Varun wore a yellow hoodie while Vishal wore a denim jacket. Aastha, on the other hand, wore a green hoodie. They all looked away from the camera while posing for it. Vishal wrote, "Gill kill dill" in his caption. He also shared a picture with actor Shweta Tiwari where he called her mommy and himself a little lamb. He wore a green co-ord set while Shweta wore a pink workout outfit. He also called her "Tiwari Bihari" to add a comic element to his caption.

