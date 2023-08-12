Independence Day: Vishal Mishra Honours Soldiers With New Patriotic Anthem Vande Bharatam

With Independence Day just around the corner, singer Vishal Mishra has unveiled a stirring new patriotic song titled Vande Bharatam. The song's video features the charismatic actor Arjun Bijlani and aims to evoke a sense of patriotism and honour for the nation.

Artists behind 'Vande Bharatam's' heartfelt tribute

Sung by the talented Vishal Mishra, the music for Vande Bharatam has been skillfully composed by Arko, while the poignant lyrics have been penned by the renowned Manoj Muntashir. This creative trifecta has combined their talents to craft a musical tribute that salutes the brave soldiers who valiantly put their lives on the line to safeguard the country's sovereignty.

In addition to celebrating the valour of the soldiers, the song also pays heartfelt respect to the mothers of these bravehearts, highlighting the unwavering support and sacrifice that the families of soldiers contribute.

Crafting Vande Bharatam with patriotism and gratitude

Vishal Mishra, speaking about the song, expressed his gratitude for being part of such a meaningful project. He said, "I am very happy to be able to work on a song like Vande Bharatam. This song is my small effort to thank the soldiers and their mothers for the big sacrifice they make for the country."

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir echoed these sentiments, saying, "Being a patriot by heart, I personally love writing something that is about the country or even the soldier. And Vande Bharatam was tapping one of the purest bonds in the setting of an army home, so I couldn’t have asked for anything better."

The accompanying music video, directed by Lovesh Nagar, perfectly captures the spirit of the song, taking viewers on an emotional journey that pays homage to the dedication and courage of the armed forces.