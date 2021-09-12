Vishal Singh Aditya Recalls His Last Words With Sidharth Shukla Few Days Before His Demise

Television actor Sidharth Shukla's death due to a heart attack has left the members of the entertainment industry shocked and disturbed. Many of his fans and friends from the industry have been expressing their concern for Shukla's family members and close friends. However, many of Shukla's industry friends are yet to come to terms with his untimely demise. Shukla's reality show co-contestant, Vishal Aditya Singh, recently recalled his last conversation with the late television actor, reported Mid Day.

Vishal Singh Aditya recalls last convo with Sidharth Shukla

According to the report by the media outlet, Vishal Aditya Singh recalled meeting Sidharth Shukla only two to three days before his sudden demise. Even though both the reality stars were not on talking terms due to their feud in a reality show, Shukla had somehow found his number and appreciated him for completing a water stunt in Colors TV's reality stunt show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Singh stated that he and Sidharth were "similar," as they were 'happy' in their own world. He said that the duo stopped speaking after their feud on the show and they tried to meet up. Shukla's mother and sister had watched a water stunt that Singh had performed on Khatron Ke Khiladi, even though the actor cannot swim.

Vishal Aditya Singh said that it was "so sweet of Shukla" to find his number and call him that he "would never have been able to do what he has done." Singh added that Shukla "went out of his way to appreciate his work" and that is a "big thing for him." The Dil Se Dil Tak actor feels that such people "who appreciate others so much" should exist in the world.

Speaking further, Singh revealed that the duo spoke for half an hour and it was a "lovely conversation." After the conversation, Shukla asked him to "catch up." He continued that two-three days later when the news of Shukla's death came out, it was shocking. He said that he feels "very disturbed and still questioning the universe about what happened."

The television actor said that he prays to God that Shukla "remains like he was even in heaven." He adores Shukla for what he did for him and he did not have to "call or meet him but he did." The incident, Singh said, "will stay with him for a lifetime."

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. He was declared dead upon reaching Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. Doctors revealed his death was a natural one.

(IMAGE: SIDHARTH SHUKLA/ VISHAL SINGH ADITYA'S INSTAGRAM)