Vishnu Puran Written Update June 3, 2020: Lord Vishnu Takes The Avatar Of Mohini

Vishnu Puran has been on air again since May 14, 2020, keeping in view the people's love mythological series. The show was made under the banner of BR Films and was first broadcasted in 2003. Nitish Bhardwaj as Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrite as Lakshmi assumed the lead roles in the series.

Also read | Vishnu Puran Written Update June 2, 2020: Lord Shiva Drinks Kalkut Poison

In the previous episode of Vishnu Puran, Devatas called upon Lord Shankar who drinks the poison of Kalkut to protect his devotees. Shiva's throat became blue due to the effect of the poison, and hence Lord Vishnu gives him the title of 'Neelkanth'. After the poison, a beautiful woman emerges from the churning ocean who is in fact an avatar of Goddess Lakshmi. Lord Brahma named her 'Sagar Putri'. The fight between Devatas and Demons leads to the new pratha of Swayamvara.

Vishnu Puran written update for June 3, 2020

In the latest episode, Goddess Lakshmi who is born as Sagar Putri puts a garland around Lord Vishnu's neck during the Swayamvar. The sea churning again begins which now breads 14 precious stones, Airavat elephant, Kamadhenu cow, Kaustubh mani, and Kalpavriksha.

After the 14 precious stones, when the Devatas and Demons start churning the sea again, the nectar (Amrut) is finally revealed. The nectar was the prime reason for ocean churning. After seeing the nectar (Amrut), the demons start fighting among themselves and one of the demons takes the nectar and runs away. The Devatas do not have enough power left after Durvasa Muni's curse to fight the demons to get the nectar.

Also read | 'Vishnu Puran' Written Update June 1, 2020: Devatas And Demons Unite For Samudra Manthan

Disappointed Devatas then go to Lord Vishnu for help. Lord Vishnu decides to help them and takes the form of Mohini, a beautiful apsara as he goes to the castle of demons. Lord Vishnu’s lady avatar charms the demons. Enchanted by Mohini’s beauty, the demons offer Vishwamohini the nectar and ask her to serve it to them with her hands.

Lord Vishnu as Mohini asks the demons to share this nectar with the Devatas and tricks them by saying that they are big and should not forget the small beings. Kalketu gets impressed with Mohini and agrees with her and calls for the Devatas. Mohini as Lord Vishnu requests to serve the nectar first to the Devatas as they are small.

Also read | 'Vishnu Puran' Written Update May 30, 2020: Demons Defeat Devatas, And Indra Is Sad

Then Lord Vishnu tricked the demons and served all the nectar to the Devatas. Meanwhile, a Demon named Swarabhanu had fraudulently drunk a few drops of nectar by taking the avatar of a Devta. Surya and Chandra recognise him and tell Lord Vishnu. Before the nectar can go down his neck, Lord Vishnu cut his throat with his Sudarshan Chakra. Kalketu gets angry and tries to hurt Lord Vishnu with a sword but fails to do so and is felt disappointed.

Also read | Vishnu Puran Written Update May 28: Dev Indra Afraid Of Guru Shukracharya's Bravery

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.