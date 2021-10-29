Vivan Bhathena’s Birthday Gets Bipasha Basu, Karanvir Bohra In Halloween Mood; See Pics

With Halloween right around the corner, Bipasha Basu, Karanvir Bohra and other celebrities from the industry got into the festive spirit as they attended Vivan Bhathena’s birthday celebrations. Karan Singh Grover, RJ Siddharth Kanan, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Teejay Sidhu, Gaurav Khanna and others attended the festivities in spooky costumes, Karanvir posted several pictures from the party that featured fan-favourite celebrities.

Celebrities put on their best Halloween outfits and attended Vivan Bhathena’s birthday celebration ahead of the spooky festival. Karanvir posted several pictures online of the celebration and wrote, "When you have so many seas of faces by the hand that rocked the selfie (moi)…. happy birthday @vivanbhathena_official And @nikhilapalat what an awesome Halloween."

In the pictures, fans could see Vivan Bhathena dressed as Joker and Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay donned some spooky makeup. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on the other hand choose to take a different route to the celebrations. They upped the glam quotient and dressed in classy attire for the function in a retro look.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in Maldives

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently gave their fans and followers some major couple goals as they vacationed in the Maldives and were extremely active on social media, giving their viewers a glimpse into their trip. Sharing some pictures of the duo enjoying themselves in the pool, Karan called them 'roasted monkeys' and used the hashtag #Monkeylove.

Bipasha Basu looked stunning in a colourful kaftan in a beach picture which she uploaded from the duo's trip. The 42-year-old actress struck multiple poses for the picture as she stood by the ocean and sky for a scenic backdrop. She wrote, "Bridging the gap between the sky and the sea."

Karanvir Bohra and his wife recently celebrated the birthday of their twins. The two girls turned 5-years-old and proud dad took to Instagram to share some pictures on the occasion. The twins looked peaceful in the pictures as they rested on their father's lap. In the caption of the post, he penned down a note on the joy the girls had brought into his life. He mentioned that he was 'too overwhelmed' as he wrote, "My lil dolls @twinbabydiaries you are 5 today and I can’t express in words the joy you both have brought in our lives… I can never imagine you girls becoming all big and mature…. For me, you will always be these 2 lil puddings. I have so much to write, just too overwhelmed, but for now HAPPY BIRTHDAY Bella & Vienna."

Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu, vivanbhathenaofficial, @karanvirbohra