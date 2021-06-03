Vivana Singh Celebrates World Bicycle Day By Sharing Her Childhood Memories

Since 2018, June 3 is observed as World Bicycle Day. The United Nations General Assembly declared this day to recognise the versatility of bicycling while paying tribute to this eco-friendly mode of transportation which not only helps keep our planet clean but also accentuates one towards a healthy lifestyle. Cycling is considered one of the best cardio exercises and Apna Time Abhi Aayega actor Vivana Singh believes the same.

Vivana Singh on World Bicycle Day 2021

On the special occasion of World Bicycle Day, the TV actor took a trip down memory lane and reminisced about the time she was gifted a cycle for the very first time. She said, “I was gifted my first bicycle when I was 7 years old and every day, in the evening, my mom used to allow me to go and practice in the police ground which was very close to my house. I didn't know much about cycling, but my cousin sister helped me when I was trying to learn how to ride the bicycle. While I was learning I did fall a lot of times, but I managed to become a pro rider”.

Hailing herself as a pro-rider, Vivana Singh said that eventually, she went on to learn cool tricks using a bicycle. She would leave the handle or sometimes enjoy riding with one foot floating in the air. Now, amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vivana enjoys cycling at her personal gym, as going outside isn’t safe anymore.

I still remember doing some fancy tricks with the bicycle like leaving the handle and riding it or keeping one foot in the air while riding it and showing it off to my friends. This really takes me back to my childhood days, it was so much and exciting to try out new things. Nowadays I just cycle in my personal gym for fitness as going out and cycling is not something anyone should be doing during this pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vivana Singh recently replaced Tannaz Irani in Zee TV’s Apna Time Abhi Aayega. Currently, she is essaying the role of Rajeshwari Singh Rajawat aka Rani Sa in the daily soap. Apart from Apna Time Abhi Aayega, Vivana has also appeared in Kumkum Bhagya, Laal Ishq, Mahabharat, and more.

