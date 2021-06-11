Vivek Dahiya Is Upset With The Time Difference As Divyanka Tripathi Is In Cape Town

Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor Vivek Dahiya took to Instagram on Friday, June 11, 2021, showing how upset he is with the time difference as Divyanka shoots in cape town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Vivek is missing his wife Divyanka Tripathi and this post stands proof. The actor shared a picture of his and penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to cheer him up with kind and positive messages.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vivek Dahiya shared a picture of himself fallen asleep on the couch. The actor is seen sleeping with his headphones on and the laptop kept on his lap. He is seen donning a black t-shirt, beige chinos and a pair of black, white and gold shoes. In the picture, one can also get a glimpse of his lovely looking house. Along with the picture, the actor captioned this post as, "Damn this time difference @divyankatripathidahiya". Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Vivek shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users penned sweet messages for the actor, while some could not stop going gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “I can guess what this situation was like”. Another user wrote, “Aww, this so sweet”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Divyanka Tripathi is currently filming the eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, South Africa. Divyanka recently posted a new Instagram selfie in which she is surrounded by greenery. She also shared a motivational message for her followers that reads, "Rest if you must...but don't quit!" She concluded her message by asking her fans not to "mind" the small but visible abrasion on her nose. Netizens quickly began leaving positive comments in the comments section, rooting for her success on the show. Her husband even made a joke about her show in his response to her post, praising the "stuntwoman”. Take a look at the picture and Vivek’s comment on the post below.

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

