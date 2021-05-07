Vivek Dahiya Pens An Emotional Note For Wife Divyanka Tripathi As She Leaves For 'KKK 11'

The new season of Colors TV's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is back with power-packed and intense stunts performed by some of television's famous celebrities. Ready to perform daredevil stunts in the show is Yeh Hai Mohabattein actress Divyanka Tripathi while her husband Vivek Dahiye prepared to drop her off at the airport. Read the actor's emotional farewell to his wife Divyanka Tripathi as she left for Capetown.

Vivek Dahiya's Instagram farewell to wife

Sharing some of the candid pictures with his wife, Vivek started off the note informing his fans that the couple contemplated thoroughly before agreeing to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. With the optimistic thought of 'Show must go on', Vivek prepared to bid adieu to his wife Divyanka Tripathi but dreaded seeing her off at the airport and coming back to an empty house. He stated 'house is home only when you’re around'.

But the 36-year-old actor was also stoked about his wife embarking on a new journey in her career and life. Stating that he watched previous episodes of the show, Vivek was sure that his wife would 'ace it', calling her ' my NCC girl'. The actor reminisced about her not needing stunt doubles during Yeh Hai Mohabattein and was sure that she would 'jump off the plane smilingly'. Lastly, the actor wrote 'Live it up my lady, you’re made for this. Conquer your fears and bask in the glory of your victory. Until then I’m going to sleep on your side of the bed'.

Divyanka Tripathi and Netizens' reaction to Vivek Dahiya's emotional goodbye

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress replied to her husband's message while she waited at the airport to board the flight. Expressing her dejection for not being able to spend time with her husband, Divyanka wrote,' 'll try to make you proud love. Missing you sitting here....imagining your cute sleeping face. Khayal rakho aap'. Friends of the couple and fellow actors took this opportunity to wish the actress the best of luck on her journey. While some fans praised Vivek's emotional note to his wife.

