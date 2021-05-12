Vivek Dahiya Shares Breathing Exercises To Stay Fit & Healthy Amid COVID-19

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's husband Vivek Dahiya is often seen sharing fitness videos on his social media account. The actor recently shared a few tips with his fans and followers on how to stay fit during the pandemic. Take a look at the video shared by Vivek Dahiya below.

Vivek Dahiya shares tips to stay healthy during the pandemic

Vivek Dahiya showcased some push-up variations with jumps. He asked his followers to eat well during such times and added that people should train harder and breathe even better. He added, "Let’s expand those lungs with air. Sharing some explosive movements from last night."

Reactions to Vivek Dahiya's fitness video

Fans seemed impressed as he shared his moves to improve breathing. A fan wrote "My God" with fire emojis as it seemed like they were shaken by his moves. Another one wrote that he will surely fly one day soon. A few others stated that his moves were "superb". Here are some comments on Vivek's photo.

Image source: Vivek Dahiya's Instagram

A sneak peek into Vivek Dahiya's Instagram

Vivek shared a picture of himself dressed as a masked man. He wore a black pathani suit and a black mask to protect himself from COVID. He wrote, "Covid, I’m coming for you !!" He also shared a video of himself working on his arms. He wrote, "Each day I look forward to being in my dungeon. Will share more videos in the times to come."

In another post, he penned a sweet note for his wife Divyanka who is one of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants. He wrote that it took them a lot of time to decide if Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya should participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 looking at the current scenario. He added, "Ever since, I was dreading tonight when I would have to see you off at the airport and return to an empty house (which is home only when you’re around); where every tiny thing would remind me of you." He mentioned that he is very excited to see her ace her performance on the show.

Image: Vivek Dahiya's Instagram

