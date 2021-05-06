Vivek Dahiya Shares Pic Of Him In Sylvester Stallone's Style; Says He's A #RockyFanForever

Vivek Dahiya is a popular TV actor known for his role as Abhishek Singh in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Rajbeer Bundela in Kavach – Kaali Shaktiyon Se. He recently shared a picture on social media, disguised as a boxer, and compared his look to Sylvester Stallone from Rocky Balboa. Take a look at Vivek Dahiya’s Instagram post below.

Check out Vivek Dahiya's Instagram post as Sylvester Stallone

Vivek Dahiya was dressed in a red and blue boxing jersey and a pair of blue boxing shorts. He completed his look with a pair of red boxing shoes and matching stockings. A pair of boxing gloves rested right next to Vivek, as seen in the picture. He completed his Rocky Balboa look with a pair of blue wayfarers and held his hair back with a hairband. He wrote, "Hi my name is Rocky Balboa. The Italian stallion 🥊 #RockyFanForever #Punchy"(sic).

Sylvester Stallone is an American actor, screenwriter, director, and producer. He’s known for his self-created role as a boxer named Rocky Balboa. In the film, Rocky is portrayed as an underdog boxer who fights numerous brutal opponents and wins the world heavyweight championship twice. Rocky Balboa was known as The Italian Stallion, by his ring name. His character is widely considered to be Stallone's most iconic role and is often considered the role that started his film career. So far, 8 films have been made under the Rocky film series.

Instagram users flooded the comment section under Vivek Dahiya's Instagram post and compliment his look. One of his fan page's user wrote, "Hello, Rocky Balboa", while another complimented his look as Hot. One of Vivek's fans wrote, "excuse me while i drool over those hands 🤤😍". One of Vivek's followers requested the actor to post a video of his training, as they praised his physique.

On the work front, Vivek Dahiya was last seen in a guest appearance on a reality dance show Nach Baliye 9. He was also a participant of the show, in season 8, with his wife Divyanka Tripathi. He made his digital debut with a ZEE5 web series State of Siege: 26/11, in which he essayed the role of Captain Rohit Bagga.

IMAGE: VIVEK DAHIYA'S INSTAGRAM

