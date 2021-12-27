Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee Announce Divorce; Reveal It Was A 'mutual Decision'

Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and have now put out a statement and announced to their fans and followers that they had parted ways. The duo mentioned they had gotten 'legally separated' and stated that it was a 'mutual decision'. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and filed for divorce in 2017, which has now been finalized.

Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee announce divorce

The couple mentioned they would like to continue their life's journeys separately and asked their fans and followers to be understanding of the situation. They also thanks fans for their love and support and said, "We hope to repay all the love and support that we have been showered with in the past many years through greater and better projects in the future."

According to Pinkvilla, The statement read:

"It is with hearts full of sadness that we announce that we have legally separated and are now divorced. We have been working hard, for well over a few years, to see what might have been possible between us and we have come to the conclusion that we would like to continue our life journeys separately. It is a mutual decision and there is no need to choose sides or denounce one another and argue over who is to blame and the reasons for our separation. We ask our fans for their understanding. We have conducted our relationship privately and it is difficult for us to discuss details of our personal life. I hope we are able to continue doing our work in the same manner with the love and support of all our fans. We hope to repay all the love and support that we have been showered with in the past many years through greater and better projects in the future. In the future, we hope to enjoy the same love and warmth received from our fans and admirers that we did in the past."

Image: Instagram/@vahbz, @viviandsena