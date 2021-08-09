Vivian Dsena Cannot Chat With His Friends On Social Media; Reveals 'would Get Very Formal'

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actor Vivian Dsena is still reeling from the impact of the ongoing pandemic. Revealing that he is unemployed for over two years now, the actor also expressed his opinions on connecting with friends via social media while in a lockdown. Check out what the actor has to say about online friendships.

Vivian Dsena on chatting with friends online

With over 400k followers on Instagram, the actor avidly uses the social media platform to interact with his fans. However, Dsena has a different take on connecting or chatting with his friends through social media. According to a report from Hindustan Times, the 33-year-old actor did not believe in chatting up with friends on social media live sessions.

Proclaiming himself as a homebody, Dsena revealed that he has not interacted with the people from the Television entertainment fraternity since the pandemic started. Admitting that he does not have many friends in the industry, Dsena believed that maintaining friendships required him to be social, however, he considered that 'a task'. Stating 'I love staying at home', the actor revealed that he did not stay in touch with his industry friends via social media.

He also added that he did not like to reveal the name of the people who check upon him. Dsena admits calling a friend privately rather than conducting a social media live with the fans. He added that it has become a trend for celebrities to chat up with their fans online. However, the actor maintained a 'To each his own, but I can’t do it' attitude saying that it would get too formal for him.

More on Vivian Dsena

After appearing in TV shows Kasamh Se and Agnipareeksha Jeevan Ki – Gangaa, Dsena's fame catapulted after leading in the 2010 drama Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He went on to appear in shows like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Savitri Devi College & Hospital. He also appeared in the celebrity couple dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 with his ex-wife Vahbbiz Dorabjee. The couple divorced in 2017.

IMAGE- VIVIAN DSENA'S INSTAGRAM

