Vivian Dsena Lashes Out At Fake Twitter Account In His Name, Denies ‘connection’ With Them

Many celebrities are often jolted to a rude shock when they discover some fake social media accounts being operated in their name. The latest celeb to join the bandwagon is TV actor Vivian Dsena. The actor recently took to his social media to alert fans about a fake Twitter handle in his name.

Also Read: Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' Written Update July 28: Mallika Tells Heer About Soumya

Vivian Dsena warns fans of a fake Twitter account

The Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor lashed out at the fake Twitter account in his name and accused it of pretending to be him or from his team. He also further called out the account for manipulating his fans by being an imposer on social media. The actor also clearly stated that he has no connection with this account. Vivian clarified further that the account from which he has given the above message is his sole official account.

Also Read: Shakti' Fame Vivian Dsena Reveals Whom He Considers As His Competition In The Industry

Vivian Dsena shared his official social media credentials

Vivian also showcased his real Twitter and Instagram accounts to his fans so that they can stay away from imposters on his name. Some of his fans were overjoyed to see his tweet after such a long time. One of his fans asked him to communicate with his fans more often and also declared that he is extremely special for all his fans. Another fan stated that this is the main reason why his fans love him so much. The fan praised him for being so concerned about all his fans. The fan also asked the actor never to change himself for anybody. Take a look at the tweets shared by the Pyar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani actor along with the reactions of some of his fans.

Also Read: Vivian Dsena Asks People To Avoid Cameras While Helping The Less Fortunate Amid COVID-19

Hi guys hope u are all Healthy n safe.

I got to know from my team about the fake account @viviandsen23 that has been claiming to be me or to be a friend of mine & manipulating my fans

I have no connection with any of these fake people& @VivianDsena01 my only account on Twitter. — Vivian Dsena (@VivianDsena01) August 26, 2020

My Only n Official Social Media Account are these



Twitter - @VivianDsena01



Instagram - https://t.co/jZLdu4IfQa



Stay Safe from the Panademic and

Fake Accounts especially 😘🙏 — Vivian Dsena (@VivianDsena01) August 26, 2020

Thank you dear Vivian for your reply. How are you? Please communicate more with us your fans. We are all healthy and safe. You are very special for us and we love you. Look after yourself and be safe. God bless. 😉🤗😊❤️😘 — naomikruger57@gmail.com (@naomikruger57) August 26, 2020

Thank you so much for this that's the reason only we love respect & care for you like this .How much you care abt your fans makes you different from others. Pls be like this always don't change yourself for anyone love you 😊😘 — RachnaSriAKVR01 (@Gold0177423021) August 27, 2020

Even though the actor is not the first celeb to face problems regarding social media imposters, it is truly praise-worthy that the actor informed his fans of the same in a timely manner. Meanwhile, rumour mills have been abuzz with the fact that Vivian may be seen in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same from the Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actor.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.