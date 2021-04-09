Vrushika Mehta Speaks About Her Dream Role And Her Wish To Become A 'Naagin'

Vrushika Mehta is one of the budding artists in the television industry who is known for her acting and dancing skills. The artist recently opened up about the roles she would like to pursue and even about her upcoming projects. Read further to know more about what Vrushika Mehta opened up about.

Vrushika Mehta on her dream role

According to reports by TellyChakkar, Vrushika Mehta recently went candid about a lot of things. When she was asked what kind of roles she wanted to play in the television shows, she openly expressed her desire to work in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin series as a Naagin. She also stated that she was attracted to one of the lead Naagin actors, Mouni Roy’s character and stated how she would love to don the beautiful costumes and perform the Naagin dance.

When asked about her upcoming TV shows, she stated that she was not working on anything at present but was waiting for the right offer to come her way. She then expressed her desire to appear in a nice music video and mentioned how she was looking for some interesting roles in the digital medium.

Vrushika Mehta’s TV shows

Vrushika Mehta made her acting debut with Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance, in which she received a chance to showcase her acting and dancing skills. She then became a part of a romantic tv series, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and went on to appear in other TV shows namely Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Fear Files. Vrushika Mehta then became a significant part of a TV series namely Twist Wala Love in which she was cast opposite one of the popular actors, Rohan Jaisingh. She was also seen in Satrangi Sasural and later received a chance to host Indian travel shows Desi Explorers Jordan and Desi Explorers Taiwan. Vrushika Mehta’s performance in Yeh Teri Galiyaan was received well by the audience along with her role in a few other shows namely Ishqbaaz and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is a lesser-known fact that she also appeared in music videos Aaja Mahi Ve and Nazar Mila while she also received the Indian Television Academy Award and Kalakar Awards for being the best on-screen couple with Shantanu Maheshwari and the best actress respectively.

