'Wagle Ki Duniya': 8 People Reportedly Test COVID-19 Positive On Sets Of The Comedy Show

Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, eight people, including the cast and crew members on the sets of the Sab TV’s show, Wagle Ki Duniya have tested positive, according to a report. The eight cast and crew members who tested positive are currently home quarantined. The sets of the daily soap have been sanitized and the shooting which was halted has resumed recently.

Wagle Ki Duniya cast members test COVID-19 positive

According to TV9, the coronavirus positive numbers on the sets of Wagle Ki Duniya has shocked the producer, JD Majethia. Everyone, including the cast of Wagle Ki Duniya and crew members, are surprised and scared.

Recently, veteran actor, Anjjan Srivastav had received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. While talking to Quint, he said that as a citizen of the country, "it is his duty towards everyone in the battle against the virus". He revealed that he wasn’t hesitant to get the vaccine and was happy as he is currently shooting for Wagle Ki Duniya. He concluded that being vaccinated means he is "protecting himself and others around him". Other actors such as Dilip Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Anup Soni, and Archana Puran Singh have also received a shot of the vaccine.

Recently, the list of celebrities who tested COVID-19 positive has increased. Actors such as Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, R Madhavan, and others fell victim to the virus. Several of them have been home quarantined, while others are admitted to the hospital.

About Wagle Ki Duniya

Wagle Ki Duniya was originally telecasted in the year 1988. The show is based on the Doordarshan channel’s popular character created by RK Laxman. The show returns after over thirty-three years, with producer, JD Majithia presenting it in a new form. Wagle Ki Duniya cast members include Sumeet Raghavan, Anjjan Srivastav, Bharti Achrekar and Priwa Pranati. The show features Sumeet Raghavan as a courier company’s manager. The new version’s first episode was aired on Sab TV in the month of February 2021. The show is currently receiving a positive response from its viewers.

