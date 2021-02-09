Wagle Ki Duniya–Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: All You Need To Know About This New Reboot

Popular 80s sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya has been rebooted. It is titled Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey and is set to air on Sony SAB. Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharti Achrekar were the cast of the show back in the 1980s. Here's everything you need to know about the show before watching it on your TV screens.

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey plot

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey's plot will revolve around a simple man, Rajesh Wagle who wants to change his lifestyle yet he is afraid to take the risks. The protagonist will face a new set of dilemmas in this series, depicting the lives of middle-class families. The show will revive the magic of R K Laxman’s stories of the ‘common man’.

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey cast

Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharti Achrekar will reprise their respective roles of Srinivas and Radhika Wagle as the part of Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey cast. Sumeet Raghav and Pariva Pranati will be the new main lead of the show. Sumeet will play the role of Wagle's elder son, Rajesh and Pariva will play the role of Sumeet's loving wife. Chinmayee Salvi and Sheehan Kapahi will play the role of the third generation.

Wagle KI Duniya creators

JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia have created many shows together. They created the popular Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, and Khichdi. JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia also made the 2010 popular film Khichdi: The Movie.

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey timing

The show is set to premiere on TV screens on February 8 at 9 pm. The series will air from Monday to Friday on Sony SAB. In case you miss the episode, you can catch it on the SonyLIV app the next day. Previously, the show used to air on DD National and became so popular that it stretched from 1988 to 1990.

Image Credits: @sonysab Instagram

