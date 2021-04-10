'Wagle Ki Duniya' Shoot Halted As Covid Positive Cases Detected On Sets

Wagle Ki Duniya premiered on Sony SAB on February 8, 2021. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the show has been halted. One of the creators of the show, JD Majethia, took to Twitter and shared the news of the same. He added a clip stating that the show will broadcast its best episodes every day until they come up with fresh ones.

Wagle Ki Duniya halts shooting

JD Majethia tweeted, “We found Few positive cases on our set so we took a break at the shoot keeping their health and well-being on priority. We will be soon back with fresh episodes. Wish you all safety and good health. @sabtv #waglekiduniya.” In the clip shared by JD Majethia, lead actor Sumeet Raghavan can be seen addressing his fans saying that Wagle Family has also been infected by the virus and all they need is their fans’ support. He spoke about the best episodes of the show which will be aired at 9 PM IST daily and said that difficult times can be passed together. He also added that the Wagle family will soon be back with fresh episodes. Fans took to the comments section and sent in good wishes for the cast and crew. Take a look below.

We found Few positive cases on our set so we took a break at the shoot keeping their health and well-being on priority. We will be soon back with fresh episodes.

Wish you all safety and good health.ðŸ™@sabtv #waglekiduniya pic.twitter.com/Rp2Ewa5A5g — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) April 9, 2021

Wagle Ki Duniya cast members test COVID-19 positive

According to TV9, eight cast and crew members of Wagle Ki Duniya have tested positive for coronavirus and are home quarantined. The positive numbers on the sets have shocked JD Majethia and the sets of the daily soap have been fully sanitized. There is no official confirmation about which members of the cast have tested positive.

More about Wagle Ki Duniya

Wagle Ki Duniya is a reboot of the DD National show of the same name which aired from 1988 to 1990. The original show was based on characters created by cartoonist, R. K. Laxman. The family drama show is directed by Aatish Kapadia and stars Sumeet Raghavan as a courier company's manager, Pariva Pranati, Anjjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar, Chinmayee Salvi and Sheehan Kapahi in the lead roles. The story of the show revolves around the common man and the issues of a middle-class family. The show has received a positive response and the IMDb rating of the show is 9.4 out of 10.

