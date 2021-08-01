'Wagle Ki Duniya' Star Pariva Pranati Says She Prefers TV Shows Over OTT Content; Know Why

Television actor Pariva Pranati has been in the industry for over 16 years. The actor, who has earlier worked in several TV shows, is currently playing the role of Vandana Wagle in the Sab TV show Wagle Ki Duniya. The actor recently opened up about her choices in TV shows and revealed how she believes in the merits of the small screen over other mediums.

Pariva Pranati on her choices in TV shows

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Pariva Pranati revealed how she believes in television as a medium over other streaming platforms. Pranati said she is happy to see several family shows streaming on OTT platforms. She then compared TV and OTT platforms and said the OTT giants have great content and the viewers are also experimenting with their choices. She further praised streaming platforms for introducing several family shows. However, Pranati believed that most of the content on these platforms is not suitable for a family to watch together, which she stated as the reason behind her belief in television.

When asked about her choices and picks in work, the Humari Sister Didi actor said she had always tried to stay away from the shows that have the mainstream Saas-Bahu (daughter-in-law - mother-in-law) story. The actor further said that she worked in Humari Sister Didi before going on her maternity break. She said the show had a fairly different concept. The reason behind choosing Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey was also its different story. She called Wagle Ki Duniya a "legendary show". She also stated her disagreement with the concept of a majority of television shows and said that they all look similar to her. The 38-year-old further said she only chooses to play the roles she believes in.

Pariva Pranati's trivia

Actor Pariva Pranati made her debut with the show Hotel Kingston in 2015. Pranati then worked in several TV shows, including, Ek Dusre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum, Ishq Kills, and Humari Betiyoon Ka Vivah. The actor went on maternity leave for five years after playing the lead in Humari Sister Didi. She returned to the small screen with Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.

IMAGE: PARIVA PRANATI'S INSTAGRAM

