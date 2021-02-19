'Wagle Ki Duniya's' Aanjjan Srivastava Feels Common Man's Issues Touch Hearts Of Viewers

Wagle Ki Duniya actor Aanjjan Srivastava made a comeback on television with a reboot of his hit series from the 80s. Sony Sab launched a reboot series of the 80s hit series, Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey. Keeping the base plot of the original series, the plot of the new series will also revolve around the simple daily common man's issues.

Aanjjan Srivastava and Bharati Achrekar reprised their roles from the original series. Produced by Hats Off Production, Wagle Ki Duniya cast features Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati as the main cast. While talking about the show, Aanjjan Srivastava told The Hindustan Times that the common man issues still manage to touch many hearts in India.

Problems remain the same

Reprising his character, Aanjjan feels that the struggles of the common man are still the same even after so many years. Even if the problems have changed, the common man has never stopped struggling and that is why a show like 'Wagle Ki Duniya' still continues to touch many hearts and resonate with many people in the country. Talking about his character, the veteran actor said that his character never preaches, just shares his thoughts and lets the audience be the judge.

Talking about Wagle Ki Duniya

Aanjjan Srivastava reminisced his time filming the hit series of the 80s and told the audience about how the show's name was decided. He said that Producer Durga Khote's daughter-in-law was talking to someone named 'Wagle' on the phone, so the makers decided to keep that neutral name and named the show after it. The actor didn't think that the show would be such a hit among the audience and believes that simple expressions can manage to tell the whole situation.

Aanjjan Srivastava's movies

Aanjjan Srivastava worked in several Hindi and Marathi films such as Salaam Bombay!, Flavors, and Gol Maal. His most notable works come from the movies like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Pukar. His main role in the 80s' Wagle Ki Duniya made him a household name. Over the course of 40 years, Aanjjan worked in over 30 plays like Bakri, Shatranj Ke Mohre, and Chakkar Pe Chakkar.

