Grandma Wanda Dench To Reunite With Jamal Hinto For The Fourth Time In A Row

In 2016, Arizona's Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton celebrated their first Thanksgiving holiday together. This year the duo are again reuniting for the fourth time in a row to celebrate Thanksgiving. Here is the heart-warming story of Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton, who were alien to each other until they met in 2016. Here is how their friendship evolved.

That's what grandmas do, says Wanda Dench

In 2016, Wanda Dench invited 17-year-old Jamal Hinton through a text message, which was originally for her 24-year-old grandson. Due to some technical glitch, the message got delivered to Jamal's number. The two indulged in a conversation, where they even shared a selfie of each other; at the culmination of the accidental chat, Wanda invited Jamal over to her place for a Thanksgiving dinner saying, "That's what grandmas do." Since then, the strangers have been celebrating Thanksgiving together. Allegedly, this year, Wanda Dench has flown down to Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's aunty's house to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday.

She is a nice person, says Jamal Hinton

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton's enduring tale of friendship has gone viral, and the duo has visited each other more than once. After their second meeting, Jamal Hinton told an online portal that he found Wanda to a really sweet lady. He further said he will continue talking to Wanda, and plans on spending more time with her.

How are Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench celebrating their Thanksgiving

In a recent interview, Jamal Hinton narrated how he and Wanda have been celebrating Thanksgiving. Hinton revealed they sit together and talk to each other, tell stories and see how both of them have been. Reportedly, Jamal is planning to add the game of Monopoly that Wanda gifted him last year to their Thanksgiving plan this year.

