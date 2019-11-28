The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Grandma Wanda Dench To Reunite With Jamal Hinto For The Fourth Time In A Row

Television News

Jamal Hinton, who was accidentally invited to a Thanksgiving in 2016, is reuniting with the host for the fourth time in a row. Here are their Thanksgiving plans

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jamal Hinton

In 2016, Arizona's Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton celebrated their first Thanksgiving holiday together. This year the duo are again reuniting for the fourth time in a row to celebrate Thanksgiving. Here is the heart-warming story of Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton, who were alien to each other until they met in 2016. Here is how their friendship evolved. 

That's what grandmas do, says Wanda Dench 

In 2016, Wanda Dench invited 17-year-old Jamal Hinton through a text message, which was originally for her 24-year-old grandson. Due to some technical glitch, the message got delivered to Jamal's number. The two indulged in a conversation, where they even shared a selfie of each other; at the culmination of the accidental chat, Wanda invited Jamal over to her place for a Thanksgiving dinner saying, "That's what grandmas do." Since then, the strangers have been celebrating Thanksgiving together. Allegedly, this year, Wanda Dench has flown down to Jamal's girlfriend Mikaela's aunty's house to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday. 

 

Also Read | Thanksgiving Recipes: Some Of The Must-bake Thanksgiving Pies

She is a nice person, says Jamal Hinton

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton's enduring tale of friendship has gone viral, and the duo has visited each other more than once. After their second meeting, Jamal Hinton told an online portal that he found Wanda to a really sweet lady. He further said he will continue talking to Wanda, and plans on spending more time with her. 

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Teams Up With Family To Help Needy For Thanksgiving

Also Read | Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019 Route, History And More Details

How are Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench celebrating their Thanksgiving 

In a recent interview, Jamal Hinton narrated how he and Wanda have been celebrating Thanksgiving. Hinton revealed they sit together and talk to each other, tell stories and see how both of them have been. Reportedly, Jamal is planning to add the game of Monopoly that Wanda gifted him last year to their Thanksgiving plan this year. 

Also Read | Best Thanksgiving Episodes From How I Met Your Mother Including Slapsgiving
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG