Was Gurmeet Choudhary Approached To Play Anuj In 'Anupamaa'? Here's What We Know

Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most-watched TV daily-soaps in India. Its plot revolves around a middle-aged woman, who begins her life again after her husband cheats on her. It currently stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles.

In the series, Rupali can be seen playing the titular role, while Sudhanshu essays the role of her ex-husband, Vanraj Shah. It was only a few months ago that Gaurav entered the family drama as Anupamaa's love interest, Anuj Kapadia. Viewers are adoring his and Anupamaa's chemistry. However, did you know before Gaurav was signed as Anuj, the role was offered to Gurmeet Choudhary and three more small screen actors?

Gurmeet Choudhary was offered the role of Anuj

According to recent reports by Telly Chakkar, small screen actors like Gurmeet Choudhary, Karan Patel, Arhaan Behll, and Gautam Gulati were initially approached to portray Anuj before Gaurav Khanna grabbed the opportunity.

Gurmeet has impressed the audience with his performance as Lord Ram in the epic show, Ramayana. However, the actor refused to play the part of Anupamaa because he could not connect with Anuj's character. While, Gautam Gulati rejected the offer as he was more inclined towards working on Bollywood films, rather than returning to the small screen.

On the other hand, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya star Arhaan Behll declined to work on the show as he was busy with a few projects. Karan Patel, who has Yeh Hai Mohabatein under his credit, was not keen on taking the offer due to his personal commitments.

Finally, it was Gaurav who took on the role and many fans believe no one else could have done justice to the role.

Earlier in an interview with SpotboyE, Gaurav had expressed excitement to work on such a popular show. He revealed that he was always interested in working with Rajan Shahi and the moment he was offered the chance, he grasped it with both hands. He added that when people address him as Anuj, it feels amazing. He said that many fans complimented him and told him that he has "made spectacles back in fashion."

(Image: @gurmeetchoudhary/@gauravkhannaofficial/Instagram)