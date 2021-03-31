Was Rubina Dilaik's Bigg Boss 14 Win Staged? Actor Addresses Issue On IG Live

Earlier this month, Television starlet Rubina Dilaik had been crowned as Bigg Boss 14 winner by the makers of the show. But, many were seeming of the belief that the eponymous yet polarizing show was rigged on some level. While addressing those rumours during Rubina Dilaik's latest social media interaction, the actor raised a few questions herself and asked how is it even possible. A video of Rubina DIlaik's Instagram live video, which has been shared on Colors TV's Instagram handle, can be found below.

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram live session:

When Rubina Dilaik addressed the Bigg Boss 14 rumours:

A section of the above video sees Rubina Dilaik directly addressing the queries implying that Bogg Boss 14 is rigged by saying something on the lines of, “I often come across this question, more so from trolls who have been asking me whether I was a fixed winner of Bigg Boss 14. I want to ask you all something. Do you’ll think that it is possible in a reality show? In a show like this, viewers have to decide whom to vote for. It all depends on that.". The video, however, majorly saw the actor receiving praises from all corners regarding her work in the hit television show "Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki", the series of which she quite recently became a part of yet again. Additionally, at one point in the video above, she was also heard addressing the trolls who have reportedly named her "Chubina Dilaik". In response to the same, the actor was heard saying that trolls are welcome. Halfway through the video, Dilaik also addressed the questions directed at the actor's beau, Abhinav Shukla. While on the topic, she said that Abhinav will soon connect with his fans and followers alike.

About Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla started seeing each other back in 2015. As reported earlier, the couple spoke at length about how they admired each other in various interviews. Additionally, they even touched upon the subject of their first meet, which was at the residence of a common friend. Since then, the two have been reportedly going from strength to strength.