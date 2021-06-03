Watch: Hina Khan Turns Down Shaheer Sheikh's Request On 'Baarish Ban Jaana' Set

Ahead of the release of the music track Baarish Ban Jaana, actor Hina Khan took to her verified social media handle and shared a video, shot on the set of the song. Interestingly, the video also featured her co-star Shaheer Sheikh. In the video, Shaheer can be seen spinning while carrying Hina for a short video. Later, Shaheer whispers to Hina that he wants to carry her on his shoulder for another video. However, they walked out of the frame in the end. Instagramming the video, Khan wrote, "So after this smooth spin.. / Mr @shaheernsheikh was suggesting to put my legs over his shoulders". She further added, "But I was too scared of loosing my balance".

Within a couple of hours, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's reel video managed to garner over 1.5M views, and is still counting. Meanwhile, it bagged an overwhelming response from fans in the comments box. Their fans went gaga over them and flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eyes emojis. On the other side, a handful of fans were excited for the release of their song Baarish Ban Jaana.

Interestingly, this is not the first time when a BTS video from the set of Baarish Ban Jaana has amused fans. Ever since the release of the song was announced, Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh have shared multiple videos and pictures to give a peek into the making of the song. A few days back, Hina had posted a video, in which she could be seen shivering while Shaheer offered his jacket to the former. "Posing and snuggling", Hina captioned the video.

Interestingly, the duo announced their first collaboration back in mid-April 2021. The upcoming music video has been produced by the same makers who bankrolled Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's hit number Baarish. The upcoming music video will be released on the official YouTube channel of VYRLOriginals on June 3, 2021, at 11 AM. So far the thirty-seven-seconds long teaser has received over 1.9M views and is still counting.

