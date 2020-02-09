Watch: Kapil Sharma's Hilarious Reply When Asked About Love Story With Wife Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly one of the funniest TV show hosts in the industry. The comedian has created a niche for himself right from the first episode of his famous show The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. The comedian recently made an appearance on a Punjabi comedy show called Hasdeya De Ghar Vasde and shared a clip of the episode through his Instagram handle.

In the video, Kapil Sharma can be seen doing what he does best as he gets the audience laughing out loud. One of the hosts of the Punjabi show was the comedian Gurpreet Ghuggi who asked Kapil about his love story with his wife Ginni Chatrath. Kapil answered by saying that he has no clue, even today, about when, how and why things happened between him and his wife.

Take a look:

Read | Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan's rumored relationship, watch

Hilarious reply to Technical Guruji

Comedian Kapil Sharma was in Dubai for a show wherein he was interviewed by a popular YouTuber, Gaurav Chaudhary. Recently, a clip from their interview went viral for hilarious reasons. The video featured the comedian speaking with the gadget vlogger who is also known as his channel Technical Guruji. While interviewing Kapil, Gaurav revealed that he makes two videos a day and has made over 2,800 videos so far. Kapil Sharma then ridiculing the vlogger asked, "Toh kaam nahi karte aap?" (So you don’t work?)

Take a look:

Read | Kartik Aaryan lifts Archana Puran Singh on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and it's hilarious

Fun with SarTik

A promo video of The Kapil Sharma Show with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan was recently unveiled by the makers. In the video, the host tells the duo that their on-screen pairing looks wonderful and added ‘nazar na lage kisi ki.’ Sara is seen raising an eyebrow over the statement.

Kapil Sharma then asks them how their Love Aaj Kal was going on. Sara was surprised by the comment and even Kartik blushed over it. Kapil, however, completed his statement and clarified that he was only talking about the promotion of Love Aaj Kal and nothing more. The trick made everyone on the show laugh.

Take a look:

Read | Kapil Sharma playfully mocks Technical Guruji in his own vlog, leaves people in splits

Read | 'The Kapil Sharma Show' guest Neena Gupta gives a hilarious NSFW reply

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.