Watch Karanvir Bohra's Quirky Advice For Travelers Taking Air-route Amid The Pandemic

Karanvir Bohra had travelled amid the coronavirus pandemic a while ago and had to go through a crazy time. He had taken to his social media handle then to share his quirky experience. The actor had even given a glimpse of how he had to travel via air route and had shared some quirky advice with his fans.

Karanvir Bohra’s crazy air travel

Karanvir Bohra had taken to his Instagram handle and had shared this funny video clip for all his fans in which he could be seen wearing a PPE kit along with a shield and sunglasses on his head while holding his grey coloured jacket in hand. As he stood at the airport, he had captured this video in which he had clearly advised all his fans not to book any of the seats in the B series as the ones who sit in the middle seat had to wear a PPE kit. The actor had quirkily shared his 'ordeal' on camera and had asked all his fans not to book the middle one while travelling amid the pandemic. The video had then depicted the actor posing for the camera in his PPE kit while wearing a garland of roses.

In the caption, he had stated that this was what happened when he was given a seat in the middle and had added a hashtag for PPE Kit. He had then mentioned that he had tried avoiding it for so many months of his travelling in the times of corona and had added how it eventually caught up with him. In the end, he had added monkey emojis and wished for everyone to stay safe.

All his fans, along with several other celebrities, had taken to Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram post and had dropped in laughing emojis in the comment section. Many fans had commented that they completely agreed with him as they had to go through the same. Even Karanvir Bohra’s wife, Teejay Sidhu, had added a laughing emoji in the comments section and had asked him a funny question. Have a look at some of the reactions to Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram video.

IMAGE: KARANVIR BOHRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.