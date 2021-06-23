Watch Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi And Others Conquer Their Fears In New KK 11 Promos

Recently, Colors TV released a few promos revolving around the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rahul Vaidya. Apart from these two, the promos for Nikki Tamboli and Arjun Bijlani have also been released. The show will start airing from mid-July 2021, with 14 contestants competing for the title.

Rahul Vaidya's promo

On June 22, 2021, Colors TV released a glimpse of the tasks that Rahul Vaidya would be taking on. One of them was being thrown off a height with a thin rope, while the other was him dealing with lions, while he was in a cage. They went on to say that when Rahul Vaidya would have to dare to face a lion, then symphonies of fear shall also start playing.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's KKK 11 promo

Divyanaka Tripathi Dahiya's promo that released on 20, June 2021 had her singing to a crocodile while they were on her lap. Divyanka did not seem to flinch even a little as she had the reptile close to her. This promo seemed to have intrigued all her fans who called her very daring. All her co-contestants seemed scared when she was performing the task.

Arjun Bijlani gets 'barbecued' in KK 11 Promo

On June 19, 2021, Colors TV released a glimpse of Arjun Bijlani would have to face on the show. He was seen being electrocuted as he sang a chuckle-worthy version of the song Hawa Hawai. Bijlani, in a part of the promo, was even said saying that he felt like he was being barbecued.

Nikki Tamboli braves her fear in KKK 11 new promo

Nikki Tamboli's Promo that released on June 21, 2021, had her screaming all through the video, as she was subjected to insects crawling on her. Colors TV went on to say that viewers would get to watch Nikki Tamboli face all her fears in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Fans who watched the video said that it would be exciting to see how Nikki faced all these eery situations.

ABOUT KKK 11

The shooting for KKK 11 began in May 2021, and the show will be telecast from July 2021. All the contestants were seen leaving Cape Town on June 22, 2021, after spending some time in South Africa post wrapping up the shoot. The season will be hosted by Rohit Shetty and will feature 14 contestants. These contestants include Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Saurabh Raj Jain, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

