WATCH: Ramayan's Comeback On DD Sees Indians Glued To Their TV Screens Amid Coronavirus

A nostalgic chord was struck as the ever-famous Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan made its comeback on the television screens in India on Saturday on DD National channel. Owing to public demand amid the 21-day lockdown, the famous TV series from the 1980s re-aired the first episode at 9 am which found many families across India glued to their TV screens, eagerly watching the epic. Visuals of people sitting together as a family to watch the show, just like how they used to during their times, from all around the country emerged, revealing how excited people were to watch the series again.

