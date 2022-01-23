WATCH | Shehnaaz Gill Calls Katrina 'Punjab's Katrina' Post Marriage With Vicky Kaushal

Shehnaaz Gill recently joined hands with popular content creator Yashraj Mukhate, who referenced one of the actor's famous dialogues from the reality show and turned it into a foot-tapping song. The song is titled Boring Day and shows glimpses of Gill from the reality show. Recently, the Honsla Rakh actor termed herself as India ki Shehnaaz and said that she is no longer Punjab ki Katrina.

In an Instagram live video with Yashraj Mukhate, Shehnaaz told him, "But now I have become India's Shehnaaz Gill and Katrina Kaif has become Punjab's Katrina Kaif. Do you know how?" The singer and actor continued that Katrina has married Vicky Kaushal and he is from Punjab, so she will be Punjab's Katrina na?, Yashraj reacted, "Oh like that?"

Shehnaaz calls herself a 'masterpiece'

Terming herself as 'jack of all trades' and a 'masterpiece', Shehnaaz said that she is an 'all in one' personality and a 'good advisor' as she has 'a lot of experience'. Gill was seen shaking a leg with the digital creator as she donned a simple black long sleeve t-shirt, which she paired with blue jeans and a delicate chain around her neck. Her perfect expressions and coordinated moves took the video to the next level. Several netizens called the clip 'superb' and 'amazing', while others left fire and heart emoticons in the comments section. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Yashraj wrote, "Boring Day • Another one with the amazing Shehnaaz Gill ❤️ @artisingh5 love your expressions😂 #yashrajmukhate #shehnaazgill #dialoguewithbeath @shehnaazgill".

The same video dropped by Shehnaaz Gill witnessed multiple reactions by the fans. A fan commented, "I'm tripping on this already ❤️😂", another fan wrote, "Boring day ye reel dekh ke mast hogya baby 😍😍😍". Some even commented, "Loved this unexpected collab ❤️❤️", "Our girl is back with yet another superhit collaboration. Keep shining ❤️", "Can’t stop watching this on looop! So addictive, an absolutely masterpiece❤️❤️🥺", and others even dropped heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, the new teaser of the show Hunarbaaz showed Shehnaaz showing off her singing talent. As she sung the song Ranjha, Shehnaaz said, "Mere andar bhi na ek hunar hai ki jo mujhe bohot hi zyada khushi deta hai aur sukoon deta hai." (I also have a talent that makes me really happy and gives me peace).

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill/katrinakaif