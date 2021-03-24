Watch: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Daya And Tapu In Animated Avatar

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has won millions of hearts over the years. Sony YAY! recently announced that they are coming up with TMKOC's animated series. They took to their Instagram handle to share the first look of animated Tapu, Dayaben, Bapuji and Jethalal. The show will air on the kid's channel Sony YAY!

Animated versions of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast

Sony YAY! shared the first look of animated Tapu aka Tipendra Jethalal Gada. He is shown as a notorious boy who creates chaos in Gokuldham society. Unlike the original characters, the animated show now has the liberty to make these characters fly and do activities that wouldn't have been possible in the original show. The video starts with Tapu, saying, "Don't underestimate Tapu." They also shared the first look of animated Dayaben. The video has some of her iconic dialogues like, "Ae Haalo", "Tapu Ke Papa" and "Hey Maa Mataji". The channel described Dayaben as "Super-mom, super-woman and she is full of craziness." Take a look at the promo videos of TMKOC's animated series.

The channel also shared a video of the love-hate relationship between Jhethaalal and his father Champaklal aka Bapuji. In the video, Jethalal accidentally slaps his father when he tries to kill a mosquito. Jethalal is often seen causing troubles while Bapuji covers up for him and teaches him a lesson. The channel wrote, "They have a love-hate relationship and it’s worth watching them have fun." Take a look at the video here.

Fan reactions to the animated versions of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah cast

Fans flooded the comment section with laughing and heart emojis. They wrote that they are excited to see the animated show of TMKOC. Fans also quoted Johnny Lever from Hera Pheri and wrote, "Abhi Maja Aayega na Bidu." Take a look at the comments here.

More about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television. The show first aired on July 28, 2008, and it has been running for 13 years now. The show has an ensemble cast with actors like Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anandkat, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Tanuj Mahashande, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Palak Sindhwani, Kavi Kumar Azad, Ambika Ranjankar, Kush Shah and Balwainder Singh Suri. The plot revolves around neighbours living in Gokuldham society who find problems to their solutions together.

