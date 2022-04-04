Watch: TV Stars Debina, Gurmeet Announce Parenthood, Share First Glimpse Of New-born Baby

Television stars Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl. The actors, who are one of the most adored couples in the TV industry, announced the news by sharing an adorable video on Instagram. Fans and many celebrities showered the new parents with love and blessings.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shared a beautiful video to announce the arrival of their baby girl on Monday, March 4, 2022. The couple revealed they were blessed with their little one on March 3 and thanked their fans for their love and blessings.

Sharing the video, the couple wrote, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our 'BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude. Gurmeet & Debina."

Many celebrities from the television industry sent their love to the couple and their daughter.

Munmun Dutta wrote, "Yaaaayyyyy !!!! OMGGG….. I loveeeee youuuuuuuu both and our little angel . Congratulationsssss," along with a series of red heart emojis, while Arjun Bijlani congratulated them as well.

One of the fans wrote, "The happiest news ever. little princess aagai," while many wished the couple their best.

Debina Bonnerjee on her "difficult" third trimester

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced their pregnancy in February. The couple dropped a cute photo of themselves and shared their excitement about soon becoming three.

During the third trimester of her pregnancy, Debina Bonnerjee opened up about the difficulties she was facing. Sharing a monochrome picture on Instagram, Debina wrote, "Standing in the 3rd trimester … with a swollen feet … many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and caugh or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES."

"Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling… of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after Da initial excitement…," she added.

In her concluding note, the Ramayan star mentioned how she is grateful and wrote, "The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness ..Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible. What may… I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you my baby."

