'Water Babies' Shefali Jariwala & Parag Tyagi Share Glimpses Of Their Maldives Vacay

Telly industry’s couple Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi jetted off to the Maldives a week ago and have been sharing many glimpses of their holiday on Instagram. The duo recently shared some mushy pics while being seated in a bathtub. While Jariwala wore a black printed bikini, her husband flaunted his chiselled physique. Sharing the same series of pics, the duo went on to call themselves “water babies” and wrote “Us”. Soon, Arti Singh, Sharad Malhotra, Charul Malik, And many others dropped endearing comments on their pics.

Shefali and Parag's pics from the Maldives

Earlier, the Kaanta Laga actor posted another set of pictures in which she stunned in a red bikini. She struck several poses while she happily posed for the camera. The caption to her post read, "Sandy toes, sun-kissed nose". For another day, she pulled off a blue printed dress with a thigh-high slit and deep neckline. She completed her look with minimal nude makeup, wore a flashy pair of sunglasses and placed a flower on her hair. She further penned, ''She dreams in shades of blue.'' In another reel video, Shefali enjoyed cycling in a white Kaftan on the beach. The song titled Main Rang Sharbato Ka by Arijit Singh, from the movie Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, starring Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz, played in the backdrop.

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi had expressed their wish to embrace parenting in 2020. The former had mentioned that she always wanted to adopt a baby girl after she tied the knot with Parag. Furthermore, Shefali also remarked that Parag was super supportive of her decision after she informed him about the same. Later on, in October, the actor spoke to SpotboyE and mentioned that the pandemic slowed the adoption process. She also expressed her belief and added that things will fall into place at the right time. She continued that it’s a long process and is going to take its own sweet time.

The duo got married in 2014. Shefali Jariwala has worked in shows like Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7. Parag, on the other hand, was seen in the supernatural series, Naagin 5.