Weekly Celeb Roundup: Hina Khan Had Colourful And Sunny Week In Maldives; See Pictures

Hina Khan rose to fame after she starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara and became a household favourite soonafter. She became known as a sweet bahu and heroine. She later left the show and did extremely different roles like the iconic villain Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 and proved to the world that she can essay any role with ease. The actress also made a short film that was well-recognised internationally. She recently made an appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021 as well and walked for Manish Malhotra!

Hina Khan's Instagram has been nothing short of colourful as the actress has been posting a lot of pictures from her Maldives trip! The week started off with a pale blue one-piece swimsuit!

This other colourful swimsuit is so gorgeous and her fans love how pretty Hina Khan can look underwater!

She also turned adventurous and took a seaplane ride this week. Check out beautiful pictures of her having a gala time.

The actress has been sporting in really bright colours and some stylish sunglasses. Here are photos from Hina Khan's Maldives trip.

Actress Achint Kaur commented, "I'm so tempted to travel, looking at your pictures" on this one and we totally get it!

She added a cute hat and a nice pair of black sunglasses to this purple look and we think it's so trendy!

Hina Khan's Instagram this week has been the epitome of travel especially summer travel! Hina Khan's Maldives pictures are absolutely stunning. She is visiting it with her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Rocky also took to Instagram to share this beautiful picture.

The actress celebrated 12 years in the industry in January and has come a long way. She also has a YouTube channel that received a Silver Play Button recently. She is extremely active on social media and posts a lot of photoshoots and gym pictures too. She also recently took the #DontRushChallenge that has taken social media by a storm.

Her latest work has been the digital film, Wishlist which released on MX Player in December 2020.

Image courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram