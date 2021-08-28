'Welcome BABY RAI!': Kishwer Merchantt, Suyyash Rai Share First Picture Of Baby Boy

Actor Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai, who are on cloud nine after welcoming a baby boy on August 27, have received immense love and heartiest congratulations from their fans. Kishwer, who is embracing motherhood, took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture with the newborn while responding to the messages f the fans asking for the ‘name, first look’ of the little newborn.

Kishwer Merchantt shares picture of newborn, to reveal name soon

While sharing a small glimpse of the little baby boy which seems from the hospital, Kishwer thanked her fans for the love that they had poured on the couple and their newborn. “Naam Bhi bataaayenge….Shakal Bhi dikhaayenge… par abhi ke liye aap sab sirf pyaar barsaayenge... can’t thank you all enough for all the love and blessings you guys have showered. love n only love #Sukishkababy,” she wrote alongside the adorable picture. In the picture, the baby rested on top of Kishwer Merchant as she held him.

Apart from Kishwer, Suyyash also shared a picture of his wife along with son on Instagram and wrote, “Meri Choti sii duniya bohttt kuch feel kiya hai aaj tak, but yeh jo feel Hua hai is priceless (I've felt a lot of things so far in my small world but this is priceless), I love u @kishwersmerchantt this is the besttttt gift you’ve given #Sukishkababy thanks for completing us." Reacting to the post, Kishwer wrote, "Love u @suyyashrai." On Friday evening, Kishwer and Suyyash on Instagram revealed the birth of their first child. They also shared a picture. “27.08.21. Welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy,” their respective posts read. The name of the baby is yet to be revealed.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai tied the knot in the year 2016. The celebrity couple announced they were expecting a baby in March this year. They had later shared that the pregnancy was unplanned in a video on her YouTube channel. Rai said that the news of her pregnancy was 'more like a shock' when he found out. Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt's love story began on the sets of the 2010 show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

Image Credit: kishwersmerchantt/Instagram