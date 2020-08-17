Popular Television Celebs And Their Siblings - Actors Fans Didn't Know Were Related

There have been many famous sibling pairs in the television industry that have won the hearts of viewers, be it Mukti and Shakti Mohan, Gauahar and Nigaar Z Khan, to name a few. However, there are other sibling pairs that many might be aware of. Take a look at the list of popular television celebs and their equally famous siblings.

Delnaaz and Bakhtiyaar Irani

Delnaaz has been part of several comic films in Bollywood. She has worked with big shots of the Hindi film industry. Her brother Bakhtiyaar Irani is a famous star in the television world. Delnaaz is known for playing important roles in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ra. One, Paying Guests, and many more. On the other hand, Bakhtiyaar portrayed essential characters in Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and many more. Bakhtiyaar is married to Tanaaz Irani, who is also a well-known TV actor.

Alka Kaushal and Varun Badola

Alka Kaushal is a well-known face of the TV industry. She is mainly known for playing negative roles in daily soaps like Swaragini — Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Qubool Hai. Apart from serials, she was also seen in blockbuster movies Queen and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. On the other hand, many fans are aware of the fact that she is the sister of Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani actor Varun Badola. Both the actors are famous for their various roles on TV; however, they have never shared screen space.

Amrita Rao and Preetika Rao

Known for playing many prominent roles on the silver screen, Amrita Rao is not an unknown face in Bollywood. Her sister Preetika Rao has also made her mark in the television industry. Preetika made her debut on TV with the daily soap Beintehaan. From their similar features and hair to their dress sense, both the sisters have a lot of similarities.

Manasi Joshi Roy and Sharman Joshi

Manasi is known for portraying roles in many famous Hindi serials like Saaya, Kkusum, to name a few. Many might not be aware that she is actor Sharman Joshi's sister. Sharman Joshi has been a part of many memorable movies like 3 Idiots, Golmaal, Rang De Basanti, to name a few.

Ridhi Dogra and Akkshay Dogra

Ridhi Dogra gained fame after playing an essential role in daily soap Maryada...Lekin Kab Tak? Before she entered the TV industry, she was a famous dancer at Shiamak Dawar Dance Institute. Many fans don’t know that she is the younger sister of Akshay Dogra, actor-producer, who made his acting debut in a Zee TV serial, 12/24 Karol Bagh, and got fame through Star Plus’ Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

