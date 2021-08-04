'Westworld Season 4' Resumes Shooting After Brief Halt To COVID-19 Complications

Westworld season 4 is back on track and we can't wait for the new season! Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's dystopian science fiction series was renewed for a fourth season by HBO, back in April 2020. Read on to find out about the latest update on your favourite "hosts" -

Has Westworld season 4 resumed filming?

According to a recent report by Deadline, HBO's Westworld has resumed its filming for season 4. The series, created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, had taken a two-day break owing to someone in the production testing positive for COVID-19. However, according to the latest report, the show must have taken all steps necessary for prevention of COVID-19, since the production is back on track.

The report claims that production resumed, "as early as last week". The show will reportedly continue to film at the Melody Ranch studio in Newhall, CA where several other western-themed projects have been shot in the past. HBO's Deadwood and Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were also filmed at the same studio.

Several shows stopped filming for a brief period last month, due to COVID-19 complications. The list of shows included Westworld, American Horror Story season 10, Bridgerton and House of the Dragon among others. Along with Westworld, Bridgerton has also reportedly gotten back on track with their filming of season 2, according to a report by Variety.

More about Westworld season 4

According to the report by Deadline, Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale clone and Aaron Paul’s Caleb will also have their first encounter with one another. The outlet further claims that Caleb will be a significant player in "waging a possible war against humans in the real world" since their world, unknown to them, has now been infiltrated by the park's hosts.

While not much is known about the release date for the upcoming 4th season of Westworld, reports cite that several characters are slated to return. Characters that will reportedly return for season 4 of Westworld include -

Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe / Arnold Weber

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs

Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore

Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols

IMAGE - WESTWORLD FACEBOOK

