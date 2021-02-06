What Dipika Kakar Was Up To This Week; From Releasing 'Yaar Dua' To Flaunting Skin Glow

Popular television celebrity Dipika Kakar is quite active on social media. Dipika seemed to have had a busy week as she is all set to release her much-awaited new romantic single Yaar Dua. Sung by singer Mamta Sharma, the song is directed by Ashraf Ali and produced by the music label One Music Originals. Dipika has been sharing posters of her upcoming new single which also features her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim.

Dipika Kakar's new single Yaar Dua

On February 1, 2021, Dipika shared a poster of the song Yaar Dua. In the poster, the couple can be seen twinning as they wore black outfits. Dipika looks beautiful in her black and orange salwar kameez, while Shoaib looks dapper in black pathani. The chemistry between the couple is evident in the released poster. While sharing the poster, Dipika simply dropped red heart in the caption and further tagged the cast and style team. Several friends from the entertainment industry dropped wishes and congratulated the couple. They also expressed their excitement in the comments section.

On February 2, 2021, she shared another snippet from her upcoming single. Wearing the same outfit, the couple adorably held each other and flaunted their bright smiles. In the caption, Dipika wrote, “Mera Yaar! Meri Dua! Mera Ishq!!!! ‘#yaardua’, ‘#behindthescenes’, ‘#candidclicks’ @shoaib2087”. Fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Several fans complimented the chemistry between the on-screen and off-screen couple.

On the same day, the actor dropped a short clip featuring herself, Mamta and Shoaib. In the caption, Dipika made a ‘special announcement’. She wrote, “’yaardua’ Special Announcement!!! Join us live at 6pm IST at @mamtamuzik Instagram account!!”.

On February 6, Dipika took to her Instagram’s story section and posted screengrabs of her fans listening to her musical video. The actor also shared a glowing selfie of herself. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her naturally glowing skin. She captioned the picture as, “loving it natural glow by @saba_ka_jahaan”. The television actor further shared a video by Brut India featuring her hubby Shoaib. She expressed gratitude towards the outlet and wrote, “so proud of you @shoaib2087” at the bottom.

