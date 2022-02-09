What Happened On The Bachelor Tonight? Episode 5 Recap, Who Went Home & More Details

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor has managed to grab audiences attention, season 26 premiered on 3 Jan this year and has only aired five episodes so far, but the drama between the ladies is already intense. The last episode witnessed a lot of drama with Shanae stealing the limelight. It left fans wondering what will happen next on the popular dating reality show.

The Bachelor episode 5 recap

In episode 5 of season 26, Shanae captures everyone's attention. She says things like “These women better watch out” and “He’s mine - sorry but not sorry, bitches” and “Crazy Shanae is gonna come out.”The current week's episode demonstrates only that, with the beginning of one of those famous 2-on-1 dates leaving Shanae and mortal foe Genevieve's destiny on the show yet to be determined.

In the episode, Clayton and Serene's beachy 1-on-1 date comes as a much-needed refresher. The two get the whole of Pleasure Pier to themselves for a day brimming with fun rides and happy times. At dinner, Serene breaks out of her comfort zone and opens up to Clayton, telling him about the misfortunes her family has gone through over the past few years.

We also saw how the drama unfolds between the young ladies in the house as they are finished with Shanae's tricks, and all of them are hoping that this evening she will have to face some major consequences.

What to expect in episode 6 of The Bachelor?

The Valentine’s Day teaser witnessed Shanae throwing Genevieve overboard and yelling, “Hope you can swim, bitch!” And the episode will be more about Genevieve versus Shanae. And fans are eagerly waiting to see what's in store for Shanae as the contestants are against her and the possibilities of her exit are high. Also, we got a sneak peek of how Clayton confesses to getting physically involved with numerous ladies before the girls, and that prompts breakdowns, outrage, and some major drama.

Where to watch The Bachelor Season 26?

The Bachelor Season 26 premieres every Monday, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Fans can also watch it on fuboTV which offers a 7-day free trial. It's also available to stream on Hulu + Live.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@BACHELORABC