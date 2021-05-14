What Happened To Ed And Liz On '90 Day Fiance'? Find Out If The Couple Is Broken Up

90 Day Fiancé is an American reality television series on TLC that follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, available uniquely to foreign fiancés of U.S. citizens, and therefore have 90 days to marry each other. The show has had 8 seasons so far, the latest of which premiered in December 2020. Here is everything you need to know about a couple on the show named Ed and Liz, and what happened to them.

What happened to Ed and Liz on 90 Day Fiance?

According to a report by Screenrant, popular couple Big Ed and Liz's split came as a shock to their fans, and now, Liz is indicating that it was Ed who was the problem in their relationship. She stated that she is ready to take a stand and would not hold back when it comes to her ex. They began dating on The Single Life and although Liz was initially hesitant because Ed had a daughter older than her, she eventually came around. The couple met Ed's daughter Tiffany in Las Vegas and the meeting did not go well and Liz allegedly abandoned Ed in Las Vegas to fly home alone. Liz revealed that Ed's daughter passed mean comments about her and Ed chose to remain oblivious to the whole thing and tried to pick a fight with her in front of a crowd as well, which is why she left alone. She even said how her friends had warned her against him but she went ahead with the relationship anyway.

On the other hand, in an interview with US Weekly, Ed stated that they are in a rough spot right now, and they are kind of working through it and that a relationship is hard, and Liz got out of her last relationship recently. Ed further said that it was a bit too fast for Liz and he insisted that his feelings for her were always real but the biggest hurdle was that they moved too quickly. He added that he hadn't been in a relationship for 29 years and he had finally met someone who thought he was boyfriend material. Ed confessed that he saw red flags with Liz once the filming had ended, but he is still open to making their romance work and still loves her.

