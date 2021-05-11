What Happened To Munmun Dutta? All You Need To Know About #ArrestMunmunDutta Controversy

Munmun Dutta, popularly known for her role of 'Babita' in the serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently made headlines and sparked controversy on social media on the weekend when she used an offensive casteist remark on one of her videos. The video went viral on the internet stirring anger among netizens and soon 'Arrest Munmun Dutta' started to trend on Twitter. From the viral video to the actor's apology, here's all you need to about the controversy and what happened to Munmun Dutta.

What happened to Munmun Dutta?

Munmun Dutta uploaded a makeup routine video on social media on Sunday. In the video, she used the casteist slur as a reference to bad physical appearances. She talked about adding lip tint in her make-up routine because she wanted to look nice for her upcoming YouTube video. However, upon saying she does not want to look bad she referred to the casteist slur "bhangi" and continued saying she wanted to instead look nice. The slur is deeply offensive for India's scheduled castes and marginalized communities and a famous television celebrity using that enraged netizens.

Arrest Munmun Dutta trends on Twitter

Soon after the video went viral on Internet, netizens started to demand the arrest of Munmun Dutta on social media. Upon sharing the part of the video when she used the slur, one of the users wrote "Such thing shall not be tolerate at all. She is dehumanizing a whole majority community. And also influencing others to do so. Zero responsibility & accountability. Shall be booked under SC/ST act, immediately! An FIR is must".

Another user wrote "UC celebraties like @moonstar4u , normalise casteist slurs & Casteism in Society. Shall not tolerated! Unconstitutional & shall be booked under SC/ST act immediately. #ArrestMunmunDutta". See more reactions -

Plz amplify. — Ritesh (@outcastritesh) May 10, 2021

UC celebraties like @moonstar4u, normalise casteist slurs & Casteism in Society. Shall not tolerated!



Unconstitutional & shall be booked under SC/ST act immediately. #ArrestMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/yrLY5RElsh — Ritesh (@outcastritesh) May 10, 2021

Munmun Dutta, Who is suffering from such ill mankind, should be arrested immediately. This type of people is the most dangerous for society.@moonstar4u#ArrestMunmunDutta pic.twitter.com/dqBKXW5f1J — Riya 🇮🇳 (@RiyaRan51835025) May 10, 2021

Arrest the sanghi mentally women , racism and abuse to a community will not be tolerated anymore#ArrestMunmunDutta#ArrestMunmunDutta https://t.co/XyVMOvrLEG — Shruti Gautam (@Realshruti_) May 10, 2021

Babeeta(Munmun Dutta) from Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma, a most popular Indian Drama, used a castiest slur in her YouTube video which she later on trimmed.@moonstar4u has fans from all sections of Indian society, but she mocked a whole caste in a moment. Stict action is required. pic.twitter.com/KjAUm6ufWS — Semlha Gyatso (@semlhagyatso) May 10, 2021

Munmum Dutta issued an apology

After the video went viral and netizens started to demand her arrest, Munmun Dutta issued an apology in both English and Hindi on Twitter. Since Munmun is Bengali, she called her use of slur unintentional since due to the language barrier, she was misinformed about the meaning of the word. Along with the note, she said she removed the video as soon as she was made aware of the mistake.

She wrote, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation". She went on to say, "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same".

