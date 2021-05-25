What Happened To Naira In YRKKH? All You Need To Know About The Character's Exit From Show

All the ardent viewers of the long-running soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were taken by shock when Naira, played by Shivangi Joshi, was shown falling off a cliff in the show. While many wondered whether Shivangi was quitting the daily soap, the actor was re-introduced in this Star Plus show as Sirat, with a makeover. So, what happened to Naira in YRKKH? Read on to find out the character trajectory of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Here's what happened to Naira in YRKKH

Shivangi Joshi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast essayed the role of Naira Goenka since 2016, alongside Mohsin Khan as her on-screen husband Kartik Goenka. Shivangi as Naira played Akshara & Naitik's daughter as well as Akshara (named after her late mom) & Kairav's mother. Ever since 2016, Kartik and Naira have been the lead couple of YRKHH over the years, until January 2021.

The show underwent a major plot twist when earlier this year, in January, Naira was shown to fall off a clip by saving Kartik's life. She was also presumed to have passed away after the fall. However, although some strangers manage to save her life, Naira's storyline ends with her going into a coma and her family being unaware of it. Soon, Shivani Joshi was re-introduced in the daily soap and in Kartik's life as Sirat Shekhawat. Shivangi as Sirat plays Naira's look-alike and Sheela's daughter. Her character was introduced in the show in January 2021 itself as a boxer.

Back then, the 26-year-old had also shared pictures of her new look on Instagram. Announcing the commencement of her new character's journey, she had written, "Commencing a new journey today with #sirat". She added, "First time trying such a role. Loving it to the fullest. Do watch today's episode and let me know what did you like about #sirat the most and become a part of her challenging journey. #yehrishtakyakehlatahai".

Check out Shivangi Joshi's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Kartik and Sirat's love story, followed by their wedding, came to a halt with the entry of Ranveer, played by Karan Kundrra, who is introduced as Sirat's first love. While the current storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai focuses on Sirat and Ranveer's wedding, if the grapevine is to be believed, Naira will make a comeback on the show after waking up from the coma, marking Sirat's exit from Kartik's life. However, nothing has been officially announced by the makers.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI/ YOUTUBE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.