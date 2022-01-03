What Happened To Robert Bruce? ‘Comic Book Men’ Star Found Dead In New Jersey

Robert Bruce, who featured on the show Comic Book Men, has passed away. He was 62. The incident took place in Red Bank, New Jersey in the United States of America.

As per reports, he was found dead at his office. The news was confirmed by his brother John. Actor-director and comic book writer Kevin Smith, who launched the show, too mourned the death of Robert Bruce.

Comic Book Men fame Robert Bruce passes away

Robert Bruce, as per a report on NJ.com, was found dead at a storage facility at City Center Plaza Professional Records Storage Facility, which was his office, on Friday. The police arrived at the scene after a call from the facility from someone who found the body in a storage unit. Bruce's close friend then arrived at the facility and identified the body. This was after his family had got worried about his whereabouts as he was missing for the past few days. They got more concerned after learning that he might be spending his days at the basement storage unit inside City Center Plaza. There is no clarity yet on the duration of Bruce's stay in the storage unit.

Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office is probing the death. The authorities ruled out any foul play. However, they asked anyone with information to alert Red Bank Police Detective Sean Hauschildt at 732-530-2719, the report added.

Bruce had earned immense popularity as a comic book and pop culture on Comic Book Men over the years. He had featured on the show from 2012 to 2018. Apart from featuring in the episodes, he had also worked as a consulting editor on numerous episodes on the show.

Robert Bruce's brother John made the announcement on Twitter. He called his brother the 'original pop culturist' and a 'key contributor' to Comic Book Men.

'Bright, inspiring and humble man', were some of the other terms used by John Bruce. He also credited Robert Bruce for the encouragement is leaving New Jersey.

I’m very sad to announce the passing of my brother {Robert K Bruce). He was the original pop culturist and a key contributor to the series Comic Book Men! He was a bright, inspiring and humble man! The only reason I left NJ was because of his encouragement! RIP. More to follow! — John Bruce (@JBwsu88) January 1, 2022

Kevin Smith mourns Robert Bruce's death

John Bruce also responded to Kevin Smith's New Year message on Twitter and said he was leaving to meet his family after learning of the untimely demise. The actor-director conveyed his condolences, and said Bruce was a 'welcome addition' to any episode of Comic Book Men and that he was a 'nice man.'

My condolences! I’m truly sorry to read this John. @popculturizm was always a welcome addition to any episode of @ComicBookMenAMC, as well as a nice guy. I’ll miss Rob. (@AMC_TV shot a sizzle reel for a spin-off with Rob & his family before they got rid of all the reality shows.) https://t.co/rNeTxCFnHZ — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 2, 2022

Image: Twitter/@popculturizm