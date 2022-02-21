What Happened To Shaina Hurley On 'Love Is Blind 2'? Where Is She Now?

Love is Blind is among the prominent American dating TV series created by Chris Coelen that premiered on Netflix on 13 February 2020. The show was renewed for the second and third seasons in March 2020. Love is Blind 2 is currently streaming on OTT platforms and fans are now awaiting the release of the final episode of the season.

As Shaima Hurley's family recently met her partner, Kyle Abrams, a major turn of events shook the fans. Read further ahead to know everything about what happened to Shaina on Love is Blind and why she left Mexico.

What happened to Shaina on Love is Blind?

As fans await the release of Love is Blind season 2 finale, the latest episodes revealed how Kyle warmly visited the family of Shaina but they did not pay much attention to him. It was further revealed that Shaina wanted to be with Shayne Jansen rather than patching things up with Kyle.

Shaina then left Kyle and went to Mexico to meet Shayne. On the other hand, Shayne was focussing on his relationship with Natalie Lee. Meanwhile, Kyle, in a recorded video, informed that Shaina left him in the middle of their trip and expressed his feelings on how he wanted to get back with her.

The episode also depicted how Shaina's family was stone-cold in front of Kyle and they even tried to make him feel awkward by asking weird questions. Even when Kyle mentioned that he proposed to Shaina with his mother's ring, the latter's family did not pay any heed to him. They even swamped Kyle with uncomfortable questions when they learnt that he was an atheist.

Why did Shaina leave Mexico?

As Kyle and Shaina visited Mexico to meet the latter's family, Shaina left the place in the middle of their trip to meet Shayne in Chicago. However, on the other hand, Shayne had been trying to work things up with his partner, Natalie. Shaina later met Kyle in Chicago where he expressed his desire to make things work between them. This led to Shaina taking him to meet his family.

Love is Blind season 2 release date

Love is Blind season 2 was released on 11 February 2022 and so far, a total of nine episodes have been aired online. The fans are currently gearing up for the release of the Love is Blind season finale episode that is slated to release on 25 February 2022.

Where is Shaina Hurley now?

As depicted through her latest Instagram posts, Shaina is probably with neither Kyle nor Shayne. She is enjoying her time vacationing around and was also spotted with a mystery man a while ago.

Love is Blind season 2 episodes

"The Pods Are Open" "Love Triangles" "Love In Paradise" "Meet The Other Couples" "Leaving Paradise" "Back to Reality" "A Family Affair" "Final Adjustments" "Bachelor & Bachelorette Parties" TBA



