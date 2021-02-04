What Is Sumeet Raghavan Aka Television's Sahil Sarabhai Up To These Days? Find Out Here

Sumeet Raghavan amassed an unprecedented amount of fame and recognition post his stint as Sahil Sarabhai in the hit sitcom, "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai". Since then, the actor has gone on to star as a guest of a recurring character in a myriad of films and television shows. In the very recent past, it has been observed that many have been wondering about the actor's current whereabouts and what is he exactly up to. If you are one of them, read on to know what television's Sahil Sarabhai is up to right now.

What is Sumeet Raghavan up to right now?

As of this writing, Sumeet Raghavan is presumably busy working on his character in Wagle Ki Duniya. As per a report on The Tribune, Sumeet Raghavan's Wagle Ki Duniya is going to be a modernised version of the sitcom of the same name that aired on Doordarshan from 1988 to 1990. Back in December 2020, Sumeet Raghavan's Wagle Ki Duniya plot, as per the revelations by the actor himself, will be based on the hardships of the people that belong to the upper-middle-class section of the Indian society has to deal with on a daily basis. More details regarding the same, such as information about Wagle Ki Duniya plot, will be shared with the readers as and when the parties that can be directly connected to the upcoming show will reveal them.

While talking about the same with the officials at SpotBoyE, Bharati Achrekar, who was also a part of the original series, spoke about what viewers can expect from the Wagle ki Duniya reboot. Bharati Achrekar was quoted saying that some relationships and bonds that were seen in the original will remain the same. In addition to that, she shared that the chemistry between her and Aanjjan, something that the audience members loved even back then, will remain the same. The show will, as per the veteran actor, will see a 40-year-long time jump.

Additionally, on the personal front, Sumeet Raghavan, as of now, will be seen as the host of Superfast Comedy Express, which will debut on Colors Marathi on February 7th. A COVID-19-themed teaser of the same was quite recently released by Raghavan himself. The teaser can be found below as well as on Sumeet Raghavan's Instagram handle, which, as of this writing, is followed by nearly 73,000 people.

Superfast Comedy Express teaser:

