What Is The Bengali TV Serial 'Mithai' Repeat Telecast Time? Find Out

Mithai is a popular Bengali TV serial. The new show first premiered on January 4 this year and airs on Zee Bangla. Mithai features a love story between the lead actors portrayed by Soumitrisha Kundu and Adrit Roy. The show is currently considered to be one of the most-watched TV series in Bengal. Read on to know about Mithai repeat telecast time as well as where the viewers can watch this Bengali TV serial.

Mithai repeat telecast time

The show Mithai airs every Monday to Saturday at 8 pm IST. The fans of the show who miss the original telecast can easily watch the repeat telecast of the show on Zee Bangla the next day. For example, March 10th's episode that premiered at 8 pm will air at 4 pm on Zee Bangla on the next day i.e March 11.

Where to watch the Mithai show?

The Mithai show airs on Zee Bangla while the fans of the show can also watch the complete serial from the very first episode as well. Viewers of the show can check the Zee5 platform where the new episodes are aired way before the television telecast.

The show Mithai features actor Soumitrisha Kundu in the role of Mithai Modak, who is a sweet seller and Siddhartha's wife. While the male lead is played by Adrit Roy, who portrays the role of Siddhartha Modak, a businessman.

Soumitrisha has featured in many shows like Jai Kali Kalkattewali, Aloukik Na Loukik as well as in Kone Bou. The plot of the show is about a girl named Mithai and her journey through life. It also shows a love story angle between Mithai and Siddhartha, who are poles apart but yet have a unique relationship. In the show, there are also many references to authentic Bengali sweets. The show also takes the viewers on the path of how Mithai tries to fulfil her father's dream to start a gourmet business. As of yet, 65 episodes of the show have aired on Zee Bangla.

Actor Adrit Roy is known for his work in Prem Amar 2, Noor Jahaan, Password, and Parineeta to name a few. Adrit has also featured in the TV movies like Locktown Dairy and Ami Didi No. 1.