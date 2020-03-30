What 'Manmohini' Stars Reyhnaa Pandit And Others Are Doing In Quarantine

Manmohini is amongst the most popular television shows that airs on Zee TV. The supernatural romantic thriller stars Reyhnaa Pandit, Vaishali Takkar, Karam Rajpal, and Buneet Kapoor. The lockdown in India due to coronavirus or COVID-19 has shut production and filming of the show. Check out how the actors are spending their quarantine time and more.

Manmonhini actors during quarantine

Reyhnaa Pandit plays Sunanda / Manmohini in first and the latest second season. She is seen spending time at home by doing workout and making TikTok videos. In one of her posts, she asked fans to stay at home and to exercise and meditate.

Karam Rajpal plays the Shiv, Siya’s adoptive son from season 1. He uploaded a picture and mentioned that nature is healing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and asked fans to pledge to not “abuse” her again. Karam Rajpal is also seen spending time with his dog.

Vaishali Takkar plays Ananya Mishra in the latest season. She has been quite active on her social media handle on Instagram. She has been doing a few activities while in quarantine. Vaishali was seen stretching with her dog as the gym is closed. She even made TikTok videos and cooked chilli paneer at home.

Buneet Kapoor portrays Amar Sisodia, the antagonist in season two. He has not been much active on his social media handle. He uploaded a picture in which he mentioned everyone to stay home and stay safe. Buneet even stated that his pose is the same as his previous picture because he has not moved from there.

